Reporter Notebook: High winds across Portland area

KGW 11:00 AM. PDT April 07, 2017

High winds knocked down trees and power lines, causing widespread damage and power outages Friday morning.

The National Weather Service issued warnings all over Western Oregon.

Here's a look at the action from our reporters in the field:

Pat Dooris headed south to take a look at the damage in Woodburn.

A massive tree was blown down along Bull Mountain Road in Tigard. Police there said more trees "could go at any time."

Maggie Vespa found a large tree uprooted near Nancy Ryles Elementary School in Beaverton.

Photos: Wind story topples trees across region

