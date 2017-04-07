High winds knocked down trees and power lines, causing widespread damage and power outages Friday morning.
The National Weather Service issued warnings all over Western Oregon.
Here's a look at the action from our reporters in the field:
Pat Dooris headed south to take a look at the damage in Woodburn.
A massive tree was blown down along Bull Mountain Road in Tigard. Police there said more trees "could go at any time."
Maggie Vespa found a large tree uprooted near Nancy Ryles Elementary School in Beaverton.
Photos: Wind story topples trees across region
