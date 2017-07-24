Two injured in explosion, large fire in North Portland neighborhood

The fire started after a reported explosion at a North Portland home. (Photo: Andrew Callaci, KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – One house has been destroyed and two neighboring homes are damaged after an explosion in North Portland on Monday afternoon.

Crews are battling the fire at 6432 N. Kerby Ave. The home where the explosion occurred may be a total loss.

One person suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, firefighters said.

A firefighter suffered unspecified minor injuries.

Firefighters said they were able to save one neighboring home, but the other neighboring home was heavily damaged, if not destroyed, by fire.

Crews from NW Natural shut off the gas to the home that exploded.

A third home was also damaged, a Portland Fire spokesman said.

Crews called for more backup and resources due to the heat.

"I just heard a 'boom.' It shook me," said Candace Edwards, who lives nearby. Edwards said she saw the house collapse and flames rise dozens of feet into the air.

It’s unclear what caused the explosion.

