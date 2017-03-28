KGW
Report: Social workers often miss threats to child welfare

Associated Press , KGW 11:22 AM. PDT March 28, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Oregon's child welfare system often leaves children in danger because workers miss or ignore threats to a child's safety.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that according to an internal state report made public Monday, analysis of 101 Oregon Department of Human Services cases found that social workers incorrectly determined children were safe in 47 of the cases. Social workers also didn't look for safety threats in 27 percent of cases and identified the wrong risk in 20 percent.

Department of Human Services Director Clyde Saiki says he was not provided with a copy of the report until Friday, and that he hasn't had a chance to fully review it. He says numbers are unacceptable and that his agency will need to take a different approach to child welfare.

