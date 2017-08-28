Repairs planned for Portland roads damaged by slides

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Two popular roads in Portland's west hills will get repaired after landslides damaged them during the winter.

In January, the heavy rains caused a slope along West Burnside to slide on to the road. Since then, a section one of the two west bound lanes has been closed. Barricades direct traffic around it.

But according to Dylan Rivera with the Portland Bureau of Transportation, that lane will re-open by the end of the year.

"We've got a design for a project that's going to extend a fence that you can see just east of this slide area," explained Rivera. "We're going to extend that concrete and chain-link fence west about a hundred feet or so and that, we think, will make it safe."

Multnomah County has also come up with a timeline to repair Northwest Newberrry Road. A large section of that road slid down the hill during the winter rain storms.

Mike Pullen, a spokesman for Multnomah County, said it will take about $1.8 million to fix that road.

Work on the repair will begin this spring and it should reopen for traffic in the fall of 2018.

"It's going to be a very tall retaining wall," explained Pullen. "Right now it's just natural hillside, a cliff basically, and we're going to need to totally engineer it with big tie-backs into the roads to support the new road built on top of it."

