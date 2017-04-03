Remembering UT student killed one year ago

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Abandoned baby found in Lakewood
-
Se pdx crash
-
Protesters detained during Quanice Hayes protest in downtown Portland
-
Man dies at Voodoo Doughnut on E. Colfax
-
Zoo visitor gets unpleasant surprise
-
Portland represented on Gonzaga bench
-
Trail Blazers' DJ loses sight after surgery
-
Carjacking search
-
Fight outside Portland Building during protest
-
Lanes close today on Morrison Bridge
More Stories
-
North Carolina defeats Gonzaga for redemption in…Apr. 3, 2017, 8:56 p.m.
-
Portland woman's car stolen with dog insideApr. 3, 2017, 9:28 p.m.
-
Portland officer recorded saying: 'I'm going to…Apr. 2, 2017, 5:46 p.m.