Refugee family displaced by fatal apartment fire seeks help

The Mohamed family was displaced by a fatal apartment complex fire on Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Portland, Oregon. (Photo: gofundme.com)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Meet the Mohamed family. They are seven kids and a mom. They come from Jordan; their father is salmon fishing in Alaska to make money.

The family lived next door to the apartment that caught fire in Northeast Portland early Sunday morning, leaving two people dead.

The Mohamed family survived, but they were forced from their home.

The mother does not speak much English but her children do. Mohamed Mohamed is 14. He and his 15-year-old sister were watching TV late Saturday as it became early Sunday.

“I looked out the window, then I woke everybody up, because if they were sleeping or I was sleeping we would have been on fire,” Mohamed Mohamed said.

The family came to America as refugees a handful of years ago. They've lost nearly everything to the fire that started next door.

“We live like, in a hotel. We got nowhere to live,” Mohamed said.

DONATE: Click here to help the Mohamed family

The Red Cross gave the family some money for temporary housing, but it won’t last long.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe page in the hope that the community will pitch in. The page has raised about $2,400 as of Tuesday afternoon.

