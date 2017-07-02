Redmond woman dies in crash on Highway 126

Ambulance during the day, file photo. (Photo: Thinkstock)

REDMOND, Ore. -- A 35-year-old woman died in a single-car crash on Highway 126E in Redmond, Oregon, on Sunday morning.

Angela Diana Sousa of Redmond was driving west at about 1 a.m. Sunday on Highway 126E when she lost control of the car at a curve in the road. She drove off the road and the car flipped several times, hitting numerous large rocks.

Sousa died at the scene after medical personnel tried to save her life. Oregon State Police, Redmond Fire and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.

