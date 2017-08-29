Red cross volunteer training session Tuesday in Portland. (Photo: Tim Gordon)

PORTLAND, Ore. – The American Red Cross is putting out the call for more volunteers in the wake of wildfires in the west and storms and flooding in Texas. And people in the pacific northwest are responding. With just a 24-hour notice, at least 30 people showed up at the Red Cross of the Cascades headquarters in north Portland, to spend a day training to be disaster response volunteers.

The Red Cross also held volunteer signup and training sessions in Salem and Medford. Red Cross spokesperson Monique Dugaw wasn’t surprised by the turnout for the call to volunteer; it’s clear people want to help.

“It’s just a testament to the spirit of our region, people have been calling us asking for ways to help. This is our answer: become deployable as a volunteer, get trained to respond with the Red Cross.

Cyndie Kosky showed up to become a disaster response volunteer. Beyond recognizing the need being especially great right now, she came with a personal reason.

“it’s just important to volunteer I think-- my husband was a firefighter and because of his work he passed over and so I like to continue his helping people out,” said Kosky.

If you want to sign up for volunteer training in the near future, go to the Red Cross website’s volunteer link. You can also donate money to help with specific disaster relief on the Red Cross website, or by calling 1-800-Red-Cross. You can also donate $10.00 to Texas relief efforts by texting 90999 and typing HARVEY.

© 2017 KGW-TV