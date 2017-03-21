Rash of car thefts affecting victims

Picture of the Allen family's 1991 Honda Accord, stolen on Sherwood Saturday, March 18th.

SHERWOOD, Ore. – A rash on auto thefts has hit two towns, and the main target in older model Honda and Subaru sedans. Law enforcement officials said thieves often target certain cars that are easier to steal, using a shaved key and screwdriver.

Newberg Police said ten cars were stolen there last weekend alone, or about half the number of cars reported stolen in a typical entire year. Most of those cars were recovered, and police are working to figure out who is responsible for the thefts.

Police in Newberg are also working several cases of car thefts or break-ins. One case demonstrates the effect these crimes can have on families.

Cheri Allen and her husband took their grandson out for a fun time at an indoor jungle gym. When they went out to drive to dinner their car was gone. Police were already in the same parking lot investigating another car theft that was unsuccessful. But the Allen’s 1991 Honda Accord was gone. And their grandson blamed himself.

“He’s instantly thinking it’s my fault, if you guys hadn’t brought me up here papa’s car wouldn’t have gotten stolen,” said Cheri. Of course they reassured him it wasn’t his fault, that it was the fault of criminals.

