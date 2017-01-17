Radiohead to play Moda Center April 9

(Photo: Radiohead)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Radiohead will play at the Moda Center on Sunday, April 9, the band announced Tuesday morning.

It'll be their first Portland show in more than 20 years, according to the Portland Mercury.

Portland is one of nine U.S. cities the band will visit between March 30 and April 21. That includes two dates in Indio, California, where they will headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Click here for the complete tour schedule

Radiohead will be playing some headline shows and festival dates in the USA in March and April. Details: https://t.co/lbrOF9kmw3 pic.twitter.com/mbiufiQ7eA — Radiohead (@radiohead) January 17, 2017

Tickets for the Moda Center show go on sale January 20 at 10 a.m.

Click here for more from Ticketmaster

(© 2017 KGW)