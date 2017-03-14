Pump bursts into flames after car crashes into gas station

SEATTLE -- A two-car collision in Seattle created a fiery scene Monday night after one of the cars crashed into gas station pump, setting off a small explosion and fire.
Seattle Police Department says around 7:50 p.m. a Nissan X-Terra was headed northbound on Holman Road NW in the Greenwood neighborhood when it collided with a Honda Accord, which was also traveling northbound on Holman. The crash caused the Honda to slide sideways into a tree on a planting strip, trapping the 35-year-old male driver inside the car.
The Nissan continued driving for two more blocks until it crashed into a pump at a gas station at 4th Avenue NW, shearing the pump off and creating a small explosion and fire.
Huge flames after a gas station crash on Holman Rd and 4th Ave NW in Seattle. Check traffic: https://t.co/pIjdueb0uB Video: Deborah Micheau pic.twitter.com/lfJZqwKdwS— KING 5 News (@KING5Seattle) March 14, 2017
Responding firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and rescue the driver trapped in the Honda. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries.
A female passenger in the Nissan was transported to a hospital with possible minor injuries. The driver was not injured.
The driver of the Nissan was evaluated and tested for any sign of impairment. He was taken to a hospital where a sample of his blood was taken after a warrant was obtained. He was released from the scene, pending results of the blood lab results.
The scene remains an active investigation.
