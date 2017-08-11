Public's help sought in search for runaway 16-year-old girl

Malia Carbaugh

PORTLAND, Ore. – Police are asking for information from the public as they search for a 16-year-old runway who has been a victim of sex trafficking and may be trying to reunite with her former pimp.

Malia Jenae Carbaugh ran away from home Thursday, according to Beaverton police spokesman Mike Rowe. Carbaugh lives with parents in Oregon City and Portland.

This isn't the first time Carbaugh has run away from home.

Carbaugh ran away July and was found in Los Angeles by police investigating a sex trafficking operation. Her pimp, Damarr Jackson, 25, was arrested on one count of human trafficking a minor.

Carbaugh may be trying to reunite with Jackson, who lives in Las Vegas and is out on bail, Rowe said. She got a plane ticket from Portland to Las Vegas on Spirit Airlines.

Jackson has prior arrests for sex trafficking. He has trafficked Carbaugh in both Nevada and California, Rowe said.

Police believe that friends or acquaintances in the Portland metro area might have information that would help them find Carbaugh before she is victimized again.

Anyone with information about Carbaugh is asked to call Beaverton police detective Chad Opitz at 971-563-7545.

