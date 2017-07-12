Public evacuated due to electrical vault fire in downtown Portland

Portland Fire & Rescue responds to an electrical vault fire (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The public has been evacuated from an area around an electrical vault in downtown Portland, according to Portland Fire and Rescue.

The city agency tweeted that fire crews were on the scene at an electrical vault at Southwest 12th Avenue and Yamhill Street just before 5 p.m. About 10 minutes later, Portland Fire and Rescue said the response was pared down. There have been no reports of injuries.

There was reportedly a fire at the vault, according to KGW reporter Mike Benner.

Portland General Electric and Pacific Power were headed to the scene. PGE said there have been no reports of customer outages.

TriMet said MAX Red and Blue lines are disrupted.

An electrical vault, also known as a utility vault or transformer vault, is a room -- usually located underground -- that houses electrical and other public utility equipment.

© 2017 KGW-TV