Credit: Galen Herz

BELLINGHAM -The northbound lanes of I-5 at Lakeway Drive in Bellingham were back open Saturday afternoon after being blocked for about an hour by protesters.

Troopers worked to remove about 100 protesters, some of which were chained together. The group was protesting the Dakota Access Oil Pipeline.

The protest caused a 4-mile backup on the freeway.

