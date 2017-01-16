KGW
Portland woman wins world championship In bodybuilding

Art Edwards, KGW 4:34 PM. PST January 16, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Now that Portland's Andrea Green has won a world championship in bodybuilding, she said she wants to use her victory to help others.

Green, who won the Pro Figure category at the Pro Elite World Championship in Kansas City in November, said she wants to become a fitness model and serve as a role model for other women.

"My overall focus is to help anyone," Green said. "I'm hoping to be an inspiration."

The journey started months ago when Green started working closely with a trainer, most recently Dakota Ushigome, and changing her diet.

It took about six months for Green to get ready for the big competition. "I put in a lot of hard work," she said.

