Portland woman killed in crash on icy Highway 26

A Portland woman was killed in a crash on Highway 26 (Photo: Oregon State Police)

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. – A Portland woman is dead after she crashed her SUV Saturday morning on Highway 26 in Tillamook County.

Roberta Ann Lundquist, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lundquist was westbound on Highway 26, about 36 miles east of Seaside, when she lost control of her SUV on the icy road and crashed into several trees, according to Oregon State Police. The crash occurred at around 7:30 a.m.

