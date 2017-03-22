Portland woman describes scene near London attack

An Air Ambulance at the scene by Westminster Bridge and the Houses of Parliament on March 22, 2017 in London, England.Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images) (Photo: Jack Taylor, 2017 Getty Images)

LONDON – Rebecca Marshall was on vacation with her family when she heard the shots from 100 yards away.

“We heard three or four gunshots and then it was quiet,” she said.

Marshall is the news director for KXL in Portland. She was with her 13-year-old son near the British Parliament on Wednesday when authorities said a lone attacker drove a car over the Westminster Bridge and slammed into people and police officers. The attacker then tried to enter Parliament, stabbing and killing a police officer on the way.

Marshall spoke to KGW on the phone about being so close to the terrorist attack.

“One woman said he was trying to knock them over like pins in a bowling alley, that it was on purpose, just hitting as many people as he could. You can see from the faces of people that they saw what they saw. And a lawmaker apparently ran out to try to resuscitate people who were hurt,” Marshall said.

“I don’t even think it’s hit me. We were close to something really bad.”

Three people were killed and at least 20 others were injured in the attack.

“We were across the grassy area from the House of Parliament. So we were facing House of Parliament, and we just heard the gunshot,” Marshall said. “The thing that got me was people outside the Parliament, just running down the street. That’s when I knew this was something big, something was happening.”

Marshall said police officers came “out of nowhere,” along with multiple ambulances.

“Why so many ambulances, and so few shots?” Marshall said. “And then as we got closer, because we did circle around, the police officers are expanding the perimeter, going, ‘Get out of here!’ and really pushing us back, vehemently, and I thought, ‘Something’s bigger than just one person getting shot in front of Parliament.’”

Marshall said she took her son to a nearby Tube station, where they stood behind a cement wall.

“These pieces kept coming out, I realized it was a bigger deal. Helicopters, life-flight, and their version of a SWAT team. They had the SWAT team surrounding Parliament at the time. It was just getting bigger and bigger,” she said.

Marshall said she and her family planned to continue with their vacation plans.

“I just have to look at this as just an isolated incident. You can’t let it stop your life. And in fact, the Tube is running just like normal, they’re just not stopping at that Westminster stop,” she said. “People are just pushing forward, and feeling really sad about people who died and got injured, on vacation. It breaks your heart.”

