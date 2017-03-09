Portland woman creates welcome boxes for foster kids

PORTLAND, Ore. -- When you are in need of the kindness of strangers, you would hope for that stranger to be Eve Reddin.

In the upstairs bedroom of her North Portland home, she has the makings of 70 welcome boxes destined for children who arrive in the child welfare office, often without anything to call their own.

For her 70th birthday, in lieu of a party, Eve decided to put together 70 boxes and reached out to Embrace Oregon to help her deliver them.

During her life Eve has lived in Seattle, New York and as far away as Australia. She knows the uncomfortable and often painful truth of relocation, many times out of her control, and wants to make sure children going through similar situations know there is hope.

Her physical condition (she is now legally blind) prevents her from becoming a full time foster parent, but she relishes her role as a foster grandparent and looks forward to sharing her love with any child who needs a little extra attention.

