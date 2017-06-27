Portland toddler died of overdose after dad laced drinks with drugs, DA says

portland police car (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A prosecutor says a man accused of killing his 15-month-old daughter by a methadone overdose sometimes mixed his drugs into drinks such as Capri Sun.



The Oregonian/OregonLive reports prosecutors did not say Monday how they think Darian Lee McWoods allegedly killed his daughter - whether she drank one of his cocktails without his knowledge or whether he intentionally gave her the drink or gave her the methadone in some other way.



But prosecutors say the amount of methadone found in the toddler's body was enough to slow or stop her breathing.



McWoods' attorney argues other reasons could account for the toddler's death and that prosecutors made mistakes in their investigation,



McWoods is headed for trial next January on a murder charge in the death of his daughter, Kamaya Flores.

