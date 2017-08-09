Portland to tear down strip club to build affordable housing

Safari Showclub (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The city of Portland will buy property currently occupied by a strip club to tear it down and build 200 to 300 affordable apartments.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Portland's City Council on Wednesday approved spending $3.7 million on the 50,000-square foot property on Southeast Powell Boulevard at Southeast 30th Avenue.

The city will close the deal September 30, when the Safari Showclub will have to cease operations.

The city currently plans to use money from transient lodging taxes to buy and develop the property.

Housing Bureau Director Kurt Creager says redeveloping the site will take years including take two years just to get permits to develop it.

In the meantime, the city hopes to renovate the building to use as a shelter for women and children.

© 2017 KGW-TV