Portland to get 'creative' when handling incoming snow

PORTLAND, Ore. -- After an already snowy winter, Portland could be in store for another round later this week.

The city of Portland says this time it's going to get creative about the way it handles it.

The announcement comes as city crews continue to clean up from the recent storms.

At the Hoyt Arboretum, crews have cleaned up numerous truckloads of downed branches. They are even working to repair a washed-out trail.

Meantime, Portland Bureau of Transportation crews continue to patch potholes across the city. The bureau says it normally gets 10 to 20 calls a day about potholes. After the recent storms, it's getting double that amount.

It adds, it is keeping a close eye on the forecast and will announce its storm plan Wednesday afternoon.

At that time it will address whether or not it will use salt on the roads.

"At this point we’re thinking creatively and we'll keep folks posted if we do use salt and where that might be," explained PBOT spokesperson Dylan Rivera.

