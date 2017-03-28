Portland sergeant on leave after remark about use of force against black man

portland police bureau generic (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A Portland police sergeant has been placed on paid administrative leave during an internal investigation into an inflammatory remark made during roll call.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the comment was made last month by Sgt. Gregg Lewis, and other officers reported it to command staff.

People familiar with what Lewis said described it as an off-the-cuff remark about the use of force against a black man.

The remark came amid heightened tension between the police bureau and the African American community.

A total of 10 officers are now on leave because of internal investigations, including Police Chief Mike Marshman.

The city's Independent Review Division is investigating an allegation that someone signed the chief's name on a training log in early March, when the chief had not attended the session.

The incident involving Lewis is unrelated to Chief Marshman's investigation.

