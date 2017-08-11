KGW
Portland school board holds meeting on superintendent recruitment

August 11, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Public Schools may have a significant update on its search for a new superintendent.

The Portland school board planned a special meeting about the superintendent recruitment efforts Friday morning, and an announcement at 11 a.m., “pending the results of the meeting,” according to a news release from the school district.

PPS has been searching for a new superintendent since May, when Dr. Donyall Dickey, the sole finalist to become superintendent, surprisingly withdrew his candidacy.

This story will be updated.

