Portland protest against immigration ban Monday

Protesters rally in opposition to President Trump's immigration ban on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at Portland International Airport. (Photo: Christine Pitawanich / KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Another rally in opposition to President Trump's immigration ban is scheduled for Monday afternoon in Downtown Portland.

This rally, promoted by Unite Oregon in conjunction with at least 11 other agencies, begins at noon at Terry Schrunk Plaza between 3rd and 4th Avenue on Southwest Madison.

KGW will stream the rally live here and on the KGW Facebook page.

As of 9:30 a.m. Monday, almost 800 people had committed to attending the rally on the event's Facebook page, with another 3,000 people indicating interest in the event.

RELATED: Hundreds of people protest at Portland International Airport

In a news release, Unite Oregon called Trump's executive order "an assault on religious freedom and civil liberties" as well as a "racist and unconstitutional attack on Muslims, immigrants, and refugees."

RELATED: 'Lady Liberty is crying:' Oregon leaders speak out against Trump's immigration ban





(© 2017 KGW)