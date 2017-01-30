KGW
Close
Weather Alert 11 weather alerts
Close

Portland protest against immigration ban Monday

KGW 9:50 AM. PST January 30, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Another rally in opposition to President Trump's immigration ban is scheduled for Monday afternoon in Downtown Portland.

This rally, promoted by Unite Oregon in conjunction with at least 11 other agencies, begins at noon at Terry Schrunk Plaza between 3rd and 4th Avenue on Southwest Madison.

KGW will stream the rally live here and on the KGW Facebook page.

As of 9:30 a.m. Monday, almost 800 people had committed to attending the rally on the event's Facebook page, with another 3,000 people indicating interest in the event.

RELATED: Hundreds of people protest at Portland International Airport

In a news release, Unite Oregon called Trump's executive order "an assault on religious freedom and civil liberties" as well as a "racist and unconstitutional attack on Muslims, immigrants, and refugees."

RELATED: 'Lady Liberty is crying:' Oregon leaders speak out against Trump's immigration ban


(© 2017 KGW)

KGW

Immigration ban protests around the country, including large PDX gathering

KGW

Remembering father's murder, Kerr rips Trump ban

KGW

'Lady Liberty is crying:' Oregon leaders speak out against Trump's immigration ban

KGW

Counter-protester assaulted at Portland airport rally

KGW

'I don't know what's going to happen to me'; Syrians in Portland fear future under President Trump

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories