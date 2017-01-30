Portland police to provide more patrols to mosques, Islamic community centers

(Photo: Nina Mehlhaf)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Portland police chief is trying to reassure the city's immigrant community that his officers are not federal agents out to deport them.

The message came along with a pledge to provide extra patrols at local mosques and Islamic community centers. Chief Mike Marshman said the pledge was not because of any threat, it was meant to ease fears and anxiety.

Police and faith leaders gathered Monday for an impromptu news conference, and the word of the day was reassurance.

"I want you, members of the Portland Police Bureau, to be a source of reassurance to the community," said Marshman, reading an email he sent out bureau-wide Monday morning.

Marshman explained officers are pledging to keep all people of Portland safe, no matter what their immigration status is. It's not a political stance, he explained. It's simply how jurisdictional government works. Police officers are not federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, and do not enforce immigration laws, so they will not deport anyone.

"I don't want those folks to look at us as a source of fear or believe that if we contact them, they might be deported. That's not the case. The negative fallout of that is if they are a victim of a crime, they might not call us," he told the crowd. "I want my folks in this agency to help them have a safer, more productive life in Portland."

Leaders from all minorities and Lutheran, Baptist, Russian, Christian and Catholic faith told stories of the Japanese internments in the 1940s, slaves unwillingly brought to America, and now, they believe, President Trump's executive order keeping refugees temporarily out of the U.S. is just as bad.

"If leaders are reacting to fears and trying to implement policies on immigration in that way, it will create fears and anxiety in that way," said one man.

"The whole world is watching how America engages in this," said another. "You want to make America great again? It can be done by making America free again from hate and division."

With so many protests since election day, it's taking a toll on the city. Chief Marshman believes Trump's controversial executive orders will slow down before it reaches a breaking point.

"Hopefully common sense and order will prevail over time because all this fear and confusion is just not sustainable and just not healthy," Marshman said.

