Portland police officer rescues person from burning hotel room

ambulance (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A Portland police officer helped save a person who was stuck inside a burning hotel room Wednesday night, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

The fire was reported at 6:45 p.m. at a Comfort Inn on Northeast 102nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard.

Before fire crews arrived, the officer saw the hotel manager trying to help a person stuck inside a fourth-floor room. The officer ended up forcing the door open and rescuing the person inside, said Lt. Rich Chatman of Portland Fire & Rescue.

“I made a promise to reduce fire deaths in the city of Portland and today I thanked a Portland police officer for helping me keep that commitment,” said Portland Fire & Rescue Chief Mike Myers. “I thank him and I thank the firefighters who made sure he got the care and support he needed. We are in this together."

Fire crews arrived soon after the officer and put out the fire, which they say was confined to the bathroom.

The occupant and officer were both taken to Legacy Emanuel Hospital. The severity of their injuries was not known. The officer was not immediately identified.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

(© 2017 KGW)