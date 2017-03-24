Mike Marshman (Photo: Pat Dooris, KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Portland Police Chief Mike Marshman has been placed on paid adminstrative leave, according to Mayor Ted Wheeler's spokesman.

Michael Cox sent a press release Friday just after 6 p.m. Cox said Marshman and Adjutant Lieutenant Michael Leasure will be on paid leave and have been reassigned to the Personnel Division while an investigation is conducted by the Independent Police Review.

Cox said Mayor Wheeler was told about the investigation Thursday afternoon.

"His office spent the day Friday working through administrative details related to this action," Cox said.

Assistant Chief Chris Davis has been named acting police chief.

The mayor's office is not releasing the nature of the investigation. Mayor Wheeler is traveling and did not provide any other information.

Police Union President Daryl Turner said the news is shocking.

"Honestly, this a blow to all of us," Turner told KGW. "The chief is well-liked. He came up through the ranks."

Marshman was promoted to police chief in June following the revelation that former police chief Larry O'Dea shot his friend while on a hunting trip in Eastern Oregon.

Mayor Wheeler has supported how Marshman handled the police response during recent Black Lives Matter and anti-Trump demonstrations, amid calls from activists for both Marshman and Wheeler to resign.

