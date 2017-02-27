PORTLAND, Ore. -- If you look on the side of a certain stretch of West Burnside you'll see a graveyard of sorts: A hubcap graveyard.

They are hubcaps that popped off vehicles, no thanks to potholes riddling the street after our icy weather.

It is one of several "hubcap graveyards" around the Portland area.

These days, almost anywhere you drive, you'll encounter these rough patches.



"They're hard to avoid," said driver Doug Johanson.



As of last week, Portland's Bureau of Transportation has received more than 1,100 reports of potholes with more coming in every day.

Last week, the city held a pothole “Patch-a-thon” event.

It quadrupled the number of crews it normally has filling the potholes.

Background: “Patch-a-thon” fills potholes on Portland streets

In two days the crews filled about 450 potholes, about what it would normally take a month to fill.

But the weather was also dry.

"It's important to know that this work is weather dependent and we're not able to fill potholes effectively in rain," said Dylan Rivera, PBOT Spokesman.



But now that the rain has returned, the patching had to be put on hold.



"Asphalt is made of oil," explained Rivera. "It’s a petroleum-based product, so water will undermine that and weaken the patch."

So while this unusually harsh winter is what's responsible for the potholes, it's also the reason why they can't be fixed as fast as many would like.

It will remain up to drivers to steer clear of the problems, at least for a while.

The city has set up an interactive map of all the potholes around Portland to let you know which ones have been fixed and which ones are still on the list to be fixed.



(© 2017 KGW)