Portland officers save family, pets from burning home

Portland police officerss Mary Toops and Angela Kays (photo by Tim Gordon / KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Two Portland police officers, Angela Kays and Mary Toops, saved a family from a burning home early Wednesday morning.

“We were there, right place-right time kind of thing, out on patrol,” Kays said.

The two officers spotted a fire at a home on Southeast 170th Avenue. They started banging on the door and ringing the doorbell repeatedly to wake the Alvarez family, who were all asleep inside the home.

“They were very nice,” Kays said. “(The homeowner) was a little shocked when I saw him at the window at first, wondering why I was banging on his door and ringing his doorbell multiple times, but he was very thankful.”

Toops said they were able to get three adults, two kids and two dogs out of the home safely.

The fire started outside the house, burning up the deck in the back and was starting to spread into the home when the officers arrived.

The home looks fine from the front. Damaged items from the blaze were loaded in a trailer.

Smoke detectors had been removed from the home for a remodeling job. After Portland Fire & Rescue crews put out the fire, they re-installed the smoke detectors.

