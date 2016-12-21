Portland nurse vows to fight deportation efforts

Luis Garcia, courtesy of Sean Sexton via GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/saveLuis

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Touching photos show the moment that Sean Sexton and the love of his life, Luis Garcia-Campos were reunited.

“It was amazing, absolutely amazing,” Sexton said. “When he came out, we both started crying and he almost knocked me over."

Garcia-Campos works as a nurse in Portland. Sexton said he pays his taxes and is a contributing member of society. Garcia-Campos has lived in the U.S. legally for about 15 years. For him, the last month or so at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Washington has been tough.

“The toilets are made of metal. So every time you sit, it's freezing cold,” said Garcia-Campos. “I was telling myself, I didn't go to school for eight years to go through this.”

This week, 26 people drove from Portland to Tacoma to vouch for him. A judge granted bond.

But what brought ICE agents to his door in the first place?

Garcia-Campos has a drug conviction. He said it came as his former marriage was deteriorating. He checked himself into rehab in January and in March, he unsuccessfully tried to get rid of meth in the home that he shared with his former husband. It resulted in a fight. Responding officers found the drugs after Garcia-Campos called for help and gave them permission to search the home to find the drugs. Both men were charged with drug possession.

“I thought I was doing the right thing,” said Garcia-Campos, in regards to trying to help his former husband.

While he acknowledges there was probably a different way to handle the situation, he said he was just doing what he could.

“I made an oath to him when we got married, in the good and the bad, the sick and well, the rich and the poor, and I needed to stand by to that,” said Garcia-Campos.

For Sexton, the ordeal has been rough.

“It's broken me financially. My church is going to make sure we make rent,” Sexton said.

Luis Garcia-Campos (left) and his boyfriend, Sean Sexton. (Photo: Courtesy: Sean Sexton)

He said Garcia-Campos can't go back to Venezuela because he's gay and has HIV. One concern is that he won't get the medication he needs. Sexton said it would be a death sentence.

That's why both are hoping he stays.

“This is home. I've been here for 15 years. I came when I was 17. I studied nursing in a U.S. college, I put myself through college here,” said Garcia-Campos. “I love this country. This country has given me everything that I have."

Sexton said their church and GoFundMe account helped them post bond but a lot of expenses are still ahead.

There still will be a deportation hearing. It has not been scheduled yet.

Garcia-Campos' lawyer said the prosecution objected to his release, saying he'd be a danger to the community.

We reached out to ICE but have yet to hear back.