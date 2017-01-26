Portland mayor, police take hard line with protesters

Photo by Marcus Boyer

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Wednesday afternoon and evening, Portland police moved quickly to arrest 14 protesters blocking traffic throughout the city.

Many, but not everyone applauded the move.

“I think in the wake of a Donald Trump presidency we need our first amendment rights now more than ever,” said Gregory McKelvey, a founder of the protest group Portland's Resistance.

Others supported it.

“They were trying to shut down the city yesterday apparently? I’m not cool with that. I got stuff to do you know,” said one young man downtown.

The firm stance followed Friday night, when the police chief and mayor said protesters would not be allowed to take over freeways, and they did not.

Many people downtown liked the new attitude.

“I’d say the people who were protesting had plenty of warning to get out of the space that police were closing…and if they stayed in the spot … they got what they were warned was coming,” said a man walking through Pioneer Courthouse Square.

Portland is a city with a proud history of protests but many want it done legally.

“I don’t want anarchy I want freedom,” said one woman. “There’s a big difference. Freedom implies you respect me as much as I respect you. And so far I haven’t seen that from the anarchists,” she said.

In the protests and riot that followed the presidential election, Portland police stayed back and did not take action until late into the night.

Now, with a new mayor backing their efforts, Chief Mike Marshman has a new approach.

“If you want to lawfully protest in the city, have at it. We do not oppose that. But vandalizing a building, we have to draw a line somewhere and the mayor and I agree on where that is drawn,” he said.

