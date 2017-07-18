Portland Marathon selects route; race still in limbo, city says

The route option selected by Portland Marathon event organizers. (Photo: Portland Bureau of Transportation)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Portland Marathon organizers selected one of the city's three mandated marathon routes for the 2017 race, but there is still much work to be done to qualify for a permit, city officials said.

The city presented three marathon route options on June 30. Marathon organizers selected a slightly modified version of Option 1, which includes an out-and-back section on scenic Willamette Boulevard and the St. John's Bridge.

Marathon organizers still have many requirements to meet to qualify for a permit, said Portland Bureau of Transportation Public Information Officer Dylan Rivera.

"Because the organizers did not contact the Police Bureau or PBOT to discuss event plans for more than six months, time is running out and the marathon still has many steep hills to climb before it can qualify for a permit," Rivera said.

The city is awaiting details from event organizers on the proposed downtown start and finish, as well as information about the half-marathon route.

The route options are projected to cost between $13,400 and $14,600 for Portland Bureau of Transportation engineering and maintenance. Police staffing costs are estimated between $26,000 and $33,000, depending on the route. The marathon has to pay all estimated costs up-front by a July 31 deadline, as part of the city's requirements for permitting.

In addition, marathon organizers have yet to sign an agreement to follow the medical plan required by Portland Fire and Rescue, Rivera said. The medical plan calls for increased security and a coordinated plan involving the marathon committee and city agencies in case of an event like the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013.

The city initially denied a permit for the iconic event, citing lack of police officers available to patrol the original route, which looped from downtown Portland around the west and east sides of the city, ending up back in downtown Portland.

The marathon is also under a Department of Justice investigation for potential conflicts of interest at the nonprofit.

Some runners criticized the original route, which traveled from downtown Portland out on Highway 30, across the St. Johns Bridge, along the Willamette Boulevard to Greeley Avenue before crossing over the Broadway Bridge and back into downtown, as dangerous and not scenic due to the Highway 30 portion of the route.

