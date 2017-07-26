Portland Marathon fails to submit documents in DOJ investigation; asks for extension

Participants compete at the Portland Marathon in 2014. (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – The embattled Portland Marathon asked for more time to submit key documents in an Oregon Department of Justice investigation into possible conflicts of interest at the nonprofit.

The marathon is being investigated for potential issues related to its board structure, charitable giving and the two board members’ large salaries.

On June 20, the DOJ demanded documents related to the marathon’s finances, board of directors, charitable contributions, insurance policies and its Going the Distance Foundation.

It also asked for all communication between the two board directors about or related to the marathon, and all documents related to the compensation and reimbursements paid to any officer or director of the marathon.

Those documents were due on July 26 but the DOJ said the marathon has not submitted any documents and asked for more time.

As KGW first reported in June, the Portland Marathon may be operating outside of Oregon law, with only two board members instead of the required three. Both board members, president Les Smith and vice-president Mamie Wheeler, received six-figure salaries in 2014. The nonprofit has so far failed to file tax forms for 2015 and 2016.

The marathon is also struggling to iron out the 2017 marathon, which was nearly canceled due to city permitting issues. The marathon must meet city demands, including up-front payment, for the city to approve permits for this year’s race.

The marathon has chosen a new race route that requires fewer police to staff it. That route no longer circles the city; instead, it runs out and back on Highway 30 with a portion in North Portland along Willamette Boulevard.

