Portland man, tour manager for Joe Jonas, hit by bus.

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. -- Portland resident Dan Lipski is hospitalized in Bangkok, Thailand after being hit by a bus earlier this month.
The 32-year-old Lipski was in Thailand working as the tour manager for singer Joe Jonas. His parents, Doug and Vicki, say he’s had two brain surgeries so far and is in a coma.
"He has so many friends and so many people praying for him," said Vicki. "That means everything."
The Lipskis plan to travel to Bangkok later this week. They’ve set up a GoFundMe account to help with medical costs.
© 2017 KGW-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs