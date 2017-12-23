KGW
Portland man, tour manager for Joe Jonas, hit by bus

Portland man, tour manager for Joe Jonas, hit by bus.

Art Edwards , KGW 11:22 PM. PST December 23, 2017

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. -- Portland resident Dan Lipski is hospitalized in Bangkok, Thailand after being hit by a bus earlier this month.

The 32-year-old Lipski was in Thailand working as the tour manager for singer Joe Jonas.  His parents, Doug and Vicki, say he’s had two brain surgeries so far and is in a coma.  

"He has so many friends and so many people praying for him," said Vicki. "That means everything."

The Lipskis plan to travel to Bangkok later this week. They’ve set up a GoFundMe account to help with medical costs.

