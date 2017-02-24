Portland man overcomes obstacles to compete on American Ninja Warrior

Robert McDonald is trying to compete on American Ninja Warrior (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Robert McDonald is a 27-year-old personal trainer from Portland. He got the call to compete on the TV show, ‘American Ninja Warrior.'

To McDonald, the show is just another challenge. He’s been overcoming obstacles his entire life.

“I grew up in poverty, I’ve been homeless, didn’t have a father for most of my life,” McDonald said.

He got in trouble as a kid. He was sent to a youth correctional facility when he was 15.

“It actually turned out to be one of the most productive times of my life. I found out who I was.”

McDonald put together a plan. He got his high school diploma and went to college. Through it all, his mother was his biggest fan.

“She always told me I’m going to be great. When I told her I was going on the show, she almost broke down and cried.”

Last month, just days before the show called, his mother passed away.

“I lost everything inside of me at that time.”

McDonald decided to go through with the show.

“When I lost her, I thought I have to serve a purpose bigger than myself.”

He’s determined to start a nonprofit for kids and motivate them to chase their dreams.

“That’s why I applied for American Ninja Warrior. To become a real-life superhero for kids,” he said.

Filming for the first round of competition is on March 7. He will also take part in the show’s media day.

