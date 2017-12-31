Portland man among two dead in head-on crash in eastern Oregon

Photo: Oregon State Police

HARPER, Ore. — The drivers of two commercial vehicles were killed in a head-on collision on U.S. 20 near Harper, Oregon, just west of the Idaho border.

The names of the drivers, 37-year-old Brian Brunscher of Springfield, and 55-year-old James Shorten of Portland, were released Sunday by Oregon State Police.

Oregon State Police say a commercial truck and trailer was driving east at about 9 a.m. Saturday when it drifted into the westbound lane and into the path of a commercial truck.

The two vehicles collided and burst into flames.

A Jeep Wrangler behind the truck collided with its trailer, and a Kia Spectra hit the back of the Jeep. No one was injured in those vehicles.

The driver and sole occupant of each commercial vehicle died at the scene.

About 400 gallons of diesel spilled into the road, closing US 20 into the evening.

The investigation is ongoing, but speed and weather are believed to be contributing factors in the crash.



