Portland dry streak ends at 57 days

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A streak of 57 days without rain in Portland ended Sunday morning with .06 inches, according to KGW meteorologist Rod Hill.

"The dry streak stands in 3rd place all time, behind the record of 71 days back in 1967," Hill said.

The front that brought in the rain also cleared out the smoke from from forest fires, ending an air quality alert that dogged Portland and the Northwest.

The 9,000 riders and walkers in the Providence Bridge Pedal saw rain for the first time in 22 years.

And Hill has some good weather news for the eclipse on August 21.

"Latest weather models track a low pressure center well to our north which would leave Oregon dry and hopefully clear for good viewing!" Hill said.

