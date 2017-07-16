Portland drowning victim recovered from Multnomah Channel

ambulance generic19 (Photo: KGW)

SCAPPOOSE, Ore. -- A 49-year-old Portland man drowned after falling overboard during a fishing trip in the Multnomah Channel near Coon Island about three miles east of Scappoose on Sunday morning.

The body of Erik Peterson of Portland was recovered by deputies at around 5:23 a.m. Sunday.

Peterson was on a fishing trip with two friends and a 10-year-old child. The group left Waverly Marina in Portland on Saturday afternoon and traveled up the Multnomah Channel to the Coon Island Docks, where they anchored for the night at about 9:30 p.m.

Peterson got up early Sunday morning to prepare for the trip. The others on the trip said they heard what sounded like someone falling on the boat followed by a splash. They ran out to the back of the boat and saw Peterson in the water. They tried to throw him life vests and a throw device but lost sight of him.

They called 911 at about 3:57 a.m. Peterson's body was located and recovered about an hour and a half later.

The incident remains under investigation.

