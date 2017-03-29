Portland 'Dreamer' detained by ICE reunites with family

Francisco Rodriguez (Photo: Christine Pitawanich)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- At Holy Cross Episcopal in Northeast Portland, where 25-year-old Francisco Rodriguez attends church, people gathered to celebrate his return home after spending time at an immigration detention facility in Tacoma, Washington.

On Wednesday, the ACLU of Oregon held a victory rally celebrating Rodriguez’s return home. They also hosted a “know your rights workshop.”

“I feel really glad and happy that I'm back with my family,” said Rodriguez.

Early Sunday morning, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents showed up at his Southeast Portland home.

“It was really scary just being in a situation like that where they're at my door and then next thing I know I'm in handcuffs getting escorted into a car,” Rodriguez said.

His minister said he got a frantic call from Rodriguez that morning. As news spread, so did fear.

“This is something that a lot of families in my community dread,” said Reverend Roberto Maldonado at Holy Cross Episcopal.

On Monday, people protested outside the ICE office in Portland calling for Rodriguez’s release. Later that afternoon, Rodriguez was out on bond.

“A lot of emotion knowing that I would be back with my family,” he said.

Maldonado was there when Rodriguez came home.

“It was heart pounding. It was great to hold him in my arms again. It's a feeling that was hard to describe,” Maldonado said.

An ICE spokesperson said Rodriguez was targeted because of a misdemeanor DUII conviction in 2016. He was in the process of completing a diversion program.

“I made a mistake. I'm doing everything that I can to make it right and I've been complying with everything that’s been asked of me,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez came to the U.S. when he was 5 years old. He works at a food pantry that serves low-income families. He also volunteers at his church and coaches soccer for elementary school kids.

He's part of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. The program allows undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as kids an opportunity to stay and work.

KGW viewers have asked why, after 20 or so years, Rodriguez has not pursued citizenship.

“DACA was our first opportunity to come out of the shadows,” Rodriguez said.

He said he and many others see DACA as their only choice. For him, the prospect of going back to Mexico is unthinkable after a lifetime in the U.S.

“This is home. This is where I grew up. This is all I know,” said Rodriguez.

Looking ahead, he'll have deportation hearings he will have to attend.

The Trump administration has said undocumented immigrants who pose a threat or have committed a crime will be the first to go.

Meanwhile, Maldonado said his church and congregation has changed.

“What happened Sunday is something that is still shaking me to the core,” said Maldonado. “We want to hold regular forums on know your rights. We want to hold citizenship classes."

