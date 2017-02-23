Portland could see snow again Friday

Photo by Edward Tos

PORTLAND, Ore. – We may not be out of the woods yet. There is a chance Portland will see snow on Friday.

“Snow levels continue to be low, near 1,000 feet or slightly higher for sticking snow,” said KGW Meteorologist Rod Hill.

According to Hill, it’s possible that Portland will see a trace amount of snow, or as much as 2 inches, in the metro area Friday morning.

He said any snow that sticks should melt quickly as temperatures are expected to hit 40 degrees by Friday afternoon.

“The best chance of sticking snow will be in the metro hills,” he said. “A rain, hail mix will also be possible.”

The good news: Saturday looks dry and partly sunny.

Even better news: Spring is just a month away.

KGW weather forecast

Weather cameras

Radar

(© 2017 KGW)