Portland City Council disruptions could lead to arrests

City council meeting Feb. 2, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is prepared to ask police to arrest people who are disruptive at Wednesday afternoon’s City Council meeting.

The mayor’s spokesman, Michael Cox, said protesters could be arrested if they are asked to leave and refuse to do so, but the officer will have discretion. Police could simply remove the protester or arrest them.

"Our goal is to set a code of conduct that everyone abides by," Cox said.

Repeated disruptions by protesters in the past few months prompted several council meetings to be shut down or delayed. Commissioners said the disruptions interfered with the council’s ability to conduct city business.

Commissioner Nick Fish last week told his staff to stop attending meetings because he believed they were no longer safe. He said he later had a long discussion with Mayor Ted Wheeler, Portland police and facilities managers to put together a plan to prevent disruptions at future meetings.

“I am telling my staff and bureau employees they can attend tomorrow afternoon,” Fish said of Wednesday's meeting. “I am satisfied they are doing everything they can.”

Earlier this month, the council passed an ordinance to exclude disruptive people from meetings.

Under the ordinance, which has not yet taken effect, a disruptive or threatening person can be ejected. And if the behavior is repeated at future meetings, the person can be excluded for up to 60 days.

The ACLU of Oregon called the ordinance unconstitutional.

“It is a direct contradiction to an order by Federal Judge Simon in 2015, saying they could not prospectively exclude (people)," said ACLU of Oregon legal director Mat Dos Santos.

Cox said the ordinance is currently under injunction, meaning protesters can currently only be excluded from a meeting where they are disruptive, not future meetings. The city passed an ordinance that "we think addresses Judge Simon's concerns," Cox said.

The city plans to file a motion to lift the injunction.

KGW's Maggie Vespa contributed to this story.

© 2017 KGW-TV