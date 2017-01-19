Portland braces for Inauguration Day protests

(Photo: Dave Northfield)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland is bracing for a series of protests following the inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump.

Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States at about 9 a.m. Pacific Time. KGW will live stream the inauguration ceremony.

After the inauguration ceremony, at least nine protests are planned in Portland.

Beginning at 2 p.m., students at Portland State University are expected to take part in a national student strike on Friday by walking out of classes. So far, a few dozen students have pledged to participate on the protest’s Facebook page. About 50 students rallied and marched Thursday evening in protest of the nomination of Betsy DeVos as Education Secretary.

A “flag burning extravaganza” is planned at Pioneer Courthouse Square at 2:30 p.m.

The protests are expected to get much bigger in the late afternoon and evening, as more than 10,000 people are expected to march during the "Rise up and resist fascism: Inauguration Day protest."

Organizers say the peaceful march will “introduce you to the Portland organizations who will be on the front lines in our collective struggle against Trump’s regime.”

The protest is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. with a rally at Pioneer Courthouse Square. People in downtown Portland should expect significant traffic delays and road closures.

The organizers have not released a march route and Portland police said they have not applied for a permit. Lead organizer Gregory McKelvey said the rally at Pioneer Courthouse Square will last until 5:30 p.m. and a march will follow.

The rally is expected to end at 9 p.m. but if recent history is any indicator, it could go much later into the night. The Inauguration Day protest is the largest protest scheduled for Friday but Portland police said they've counted seven separate demonstrations planned for Jan. 20.

In anticipation of Friday’s protests, many downtown businesses are closing early. TriMet has warned riders that service to the downtown area may be suspended if they feel it’s unsafe to operate in the area.

Protests following Election Day turned into riots when demonstrators smashed windows and windshields, spray painted city property, threw objects at police and on a couple occasions, attacked members of the media. A man was shot during one of the protests.

Portland Police Chief Mike Marshman said crowds won’t be given nearly as much leeway as they were last year.

Anyone who tries to take to the freeways, he said, will be arrested, as will anyone who damages property. He added pepper spray and other crowd control measures have not been ruled out as resources heading into the weekend’s events.

“The random acts of vandalism, potential personal injury… honestly, when that happens, that takes away the message" said Chief Marshman.

