Portland bicyclist dies after crashing into garbage truck

PORTLAND, Ore. – A woman died after she crashed her bicycle into a garbage truck while riding in Southeast Portland early Monday morning.

Police identified the woman as 41-year-old Tamar Monhait of Portland. She died at a hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries.

Monhait was riding northbound on Southeast Water Avenue when she crashed into the side of a southbound truck turning east onto Taylor Street just before 2 a.m., police said.

The truck driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers. Police did not believe he was impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Police are reminding bicyclists to wear helmets and use front- and rear-facing lights on their bikes.

