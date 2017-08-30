Portland area businesses collecting Harvey donations

PORTLAND, Ore. -- In the Portland Metro area, several business and restaurants are collecting supplies and donating money to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

On Thursday, the owners of Le Pigeon on east Burnside and its sister restaurant, Little Bird Bistro in downtown Portland, will donate 5 percent of all their sales to United Way of Houston

“We just hope that the little bit that we're doing not only is helpful, but maybe encourages other people just to do a little bit, too,” said restaurant co-owner, Andy Fortgang. “Lots of people doing a little bit is really what makes big differences.”

At Mach 1 Motor Sports in Hillsboro, visitors were encouraged to bring donations at a drive put on by Overland Emergency Response Network. They were especially in need medical supplies for first responders and volunteers including new socks, foot powder and blister band-aids.

OERN planned to collect donations at Mach 1 Motor Sports through September 2.

