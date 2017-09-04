Portland air quality diminishes, rated 'unhealthy for sensitive groups'

Smoke from Eagle Creek Fire over Multnomah Falls (Photo: Christine Pitawanich)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The smoke from the Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge has blanketed Portland area skies and made the air unhealthy for some.

Much of Northwest Oregon is under an air quality alert until Tuesday night as fires burn across the state.

"Easterly winds will develop later Monday and continue into Tuesday morning. These east winds will bring smoke westward from the wildfires in the Cascades and Columbia Gorge," the National Weather Service said in the alert.

Smoke from the Eagle Creek fire chokes the Columbia River Gorge Monday. (KGW Sara Roth) (Photo: Rollins, Michael)

While the air quality in Portland was still good to start Monday, that changed late Monday morning. As of noon, Portland's air quality was rated "unhealthy for sensitive groups," meaning people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

Check Portland's air quality

This isn't the first bout Portland has had with hazy skies and poor air quality this summer. In early August, Portland's air quality diminished after smoke from wildfires in British Columbia was blown south into the region.

Further south, four wildfires blanketed Detroit Lake in hazardous smoke on Sunday.

“The smoke was actually burning our eyes,” said Gary Terlecki, who owns a cabin in Detroit and brought his family for the weekend. “It was awful."

Related: Smoke chokes Detroit, evac level upped for Breitenbush

Smoke blanketed Detroit Lake on Sunday, Sept. 3. (Photo: Gary Terlecki / Special to the Statesman Journal)

In Southern Oregon, communities have been dealing with smoky skies as a result of the Chetco Bar Fire burning near Brookings. The fire, which in August was determined to be the highest priority wildfire in the country, led to the relocating of season-opening high school football games to areas with healthy air conditions.

More: Chetco Bar Fire now 143,000 acres, slowly moving toward Illinois Valley

© 2017 KGW-TV