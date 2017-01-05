Port of Portland (Photo: Picasa)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Port of Portland has joined eight cities and the state of Washington in suing Monsanto for widespread contamination by toxic PCBs.

Monsanto manufactured PCBs for more than 40 years, until they were banned in 1979. They've been associated with cancer and damage to the immune, reproductive and nervous systems, according to the EPA.

EPA: Learn about PCB's

PCBs were widely used in plastics, paints, caulks, lubricants, coolants and other products before the ban and can still be released into the environment through improper maintenance of waste sites, illegal dumping or burning. They can also leak from electrical equipment, including transformers.

"The Port has evidence that Monsanto became aware of how toxic and dangerous PCBs were during the time they manufactured their PCB containing products, and that they concealed that information," said Port of Portland spokesman Steve Johnson.

Click to read the Port of Portland complaint

He said PCBs are the main focus of the $750 million cleanup at the Portland Harbor Superfund site.

"The Port has invested millions of dollars studying the legacy contamination in and along the Willamette River and Portland Harbor," he said. "However, the impact of PCB contamination is broader than the Superfund site, including McBride Slough at Portland International Airport."

The city of Portland announced in May that it would sue Monsanto for the PCB contamination.

The port also joins the cities of Seattle, Spokane, San Jose, Oakland, Berkeley, Long Beach, San Diego, and the state of Washington in filing suit. All nine agencies are represented by law firm Baron & Budd, P.C. and Gomez Trial Attorneys.

“It’s time Monsanto do the right thing and contribute to the cleanup of their own toxic chemicals,” said attorney John Fiske, who will help prosecute the case.

