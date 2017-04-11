Police search for Gresham woman missing for a week

Susan Behrens (Photo: Gresham police, KGW)

GRESHAM, Ore. – Police are asking for the public’s help with their search for a missing Gresham woman who has not been seen since April 4.

Family members of Susan Behrens, 30, told Gresham police that it was very unusual for her to be missing.

Behrens is 5-foot-4, 110 pounds and drives a “seafoam green” 2015 Toyota Prius with Oregon license plate “664 JQJ.”

Anyone who knows were Behrens is should call Gresham police at 503-823-3333.

