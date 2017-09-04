Police searching for two armed carjackers in NE Portland

(Photo: Rollins, Michael)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A SERT squad has been called to search for two armed carjackers in Northeast Portland.

Police are searching in the area surrounding Northeast Martin Luther King Boulevard and Beech Street.

The carjacking was about 4:30 a.m. at Irvington School on Brazee Street, police said.

A man was sleeping in this car when approached by two African-American men, one of them tapping on the window with a handgun. The victim walked to his nearby house in the 400 block of Tillamook Street and called police just before 5 a.m.

Police spotted the stolen car at a Chevron Station at King Boulevard and Fremont Street. They followed the car without lights or sirens but the occupants saw police and ditched the car at Beech and Mallory streets.

