Police searching for runaway Gladstone boy

Samuel Lumapas (Photo: Gladstone police)

GLADSTONE, Ore. – Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a 9-year-old boy who ran away from home Wednesday morning.

Samuel Lumapas was last seen in front of his home at about 8:30 a.m. Gladstone police said they found a note from Samuel to his parents saying he was running away.

Samuel is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 75 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing the pictured orange sweater, shorts and basketball shoes.

Police say he left on a teal bicycle and had his dark green helmet. Samuel packed a backpack with a few clothes and his piggy bank which had about $70.

Police believe Samuel left on his own. Anyone who sees Samuel should call the Clackamas County non-emergency dispatch at 503-655-8211 and reference Gladstone case number 17-480.

