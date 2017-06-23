Jose Ruelas-Mora

UPDATE: Police said Ruelas-Mora was found dead a few blocks from his home. The medical examiner determined Ruelas-Mora stabbed himself to death.

Original story below.

PORTLAND, Ore. – Police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a Southeast Portland man who may be suffering from a mental health crisis.

Jose Ruelas-Mora, 58, left his home in the Centennial neighborhood late Tuesday night. His family told police Ruelas-Mora made statements indicating he may be having a crisis.

Police described Ruelas-Mora as a Hispanic man who is 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Ruelas-Mora is asked to call 911. Anyone with information about him is asked to contact Detective Lori Fonken at 503-823-1081 or lori.fonken@portlandoregon.gov.

